India U19 vs England U19 Test: India at 153/3 on Day 2, Abhishek Goswami hits 58

India U-19 team made a steady start reaching 153 for 3 in reply to England’s first innings score of 375 on the second day of the Junior Test match.

Opener Abhishek Goswami played a fluent knock of 58 before he perished. His half-century was studded with eight boundaries at the VCA Stadium at Jamtha near Nagpur.

Saurabh Singh 43 (6×4) was at the crease along with K Seth, who was yet to open his account, when stumps were drawn on the second day of the four-day match.

The host suffered a major blow when skipper Jonty Sidhu 17 fell just before close.

A Beard 1/20, Patterson White 1/48 and E Woods 1/21 shared the spoils for the visitors.

Earlier, England resumed their innings at overnight score of 243 for 5 and folded up for 375. Their hero of the opening day Delvay Rawlins, who started at 124, added just 16 runs to his score before getting out. His 140 was punctuated with 19 boundaries and two hits over the rope.

His batting partner Will Jacks, who was not out on 66, departed at 77, which he accumulated with the help of 11 hits to the boundary.

However, the duo’s early departure did not dampen the spirits of lower order batsmen.

Henrey Brookes 60 (9×4) not out and Aaron Beard 27 (4×4) helped the visitors post a decent first innings score off 135.5 overs.

Indian pacer Rishabh Bhagat 3/58 and spinner Daryl Ferrario 3/90 impressed with the cherry to restrict the English progress. Anukul Roy chipped in with 2/67.

Brief scores: England first innings 375 all out off 135 .5 overs; India first innings 153 for 3 off 42 overs.