India U19 vs England U19: Delray Rawlins scores ton as England score 243/5

Bermuda born Delray Rawlins continued with his good form against India U-19 side with a patient unbeaten 124 that helped England reach 243 for 5 on the first day of the second ‘Youth’ Test.

Left-handed Rawlins played 254 balls hitting 16 boundaries and two sixes. Along with right-hander Will Jacks, he added 131 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket stand as the host bowlers failed to drive home the initial advantage that they secured by reducing the visiting team to 112 for 5.

Pacer Rishab Bhagat (2/39 in 14 overs) was the pick of bowlers while another pacer Kanishk Seth, spinners — left armer Harsh Tyagi and off-break bowler Daryl Ferrario got a wicket apiece.

Rawlins has been in prime form throughout the series with some good knocks. He has a century (107) and 96 in the one day series. In the previous ‘Test’ match, he has scored 70.

Brief Scores: England U-19 1st Innings: 243/5 in 90 overs (Delray Rawlins 124 batting, Will Jacks 66 batting, Rishab Bhagat 2/39) vs India U-19.