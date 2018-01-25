India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19, ICC U-19 World Cup quarterfinal Live Online Streaming: IND U-19 v BAN U-19 TV Coverage

India have been on top form in the tournament and will look for a comfortable win against Bangladesh. (Source: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) India have been on top form in the tournament and will look for a comfortable win against Bangladesh. (Source: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)

After gaining comfortable victories in all their three group matches against Australia U-19, Papua New Guinea U-19 and Zimbabwe U-19, the Group A toppers India U-19 are set to clash in the quarterfinal of the U-19 World Cup against Bangladesh U-19 on Friday. India won their three matches convincingly, beating Australia by 100 runs and PNG and Zimbabwe by 10 wickets. The side led by skipper Prithvi Shaw will look to continue their winning run against Bangladesh and earn an easy victory once again to book a semifinal berth. Bangladesh, on the other hand, started well in the tournament beating minnows Namibia by 87 runs in their first encounter and Canada by 66 runs in their second. But the side failed to register their third victory over England and lost their final group match by 7 wickets. Coming straight from the loss to face against a dangerous Indian side, Bangladesh are likely to feel the pressure. The winner of the encounter will face off against Pakistan in the semifinal on January 30.

When is India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 quarterfinal of U-19 World Cup 2018?

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 quarterfinal will be played on Friday, January 26, 2018. India won all their three group encounters against Australia U-19, Papua New Guinea U-19 and Zimbabwe U-19 to top their group and book a quarterfinal berth.

Where is India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 quarterfinal match of U-19 World Cup 2018?

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 quarterfinal match will be played at Queenstown Events Centre in Queenstown, New Zealand. India have so far played all their fixtures at Bay Oval and this will be a change of scenery for them. The winner of the encounter will face off against Pakistan U-19 in the semifinal on January 30.

What time does India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 quarterfinal match of U-19 World Cup 2018 start?

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 match begins at 3:00 AM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 2:30 AM IST. India have been three-time champions at the U-19 World Cup.

Which TV channels will live telecast India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 quarterfinal of U-19 World Cup 2018?

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sport 1 HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event. India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India U-19 and Bangladesh U-19 for U-19 World Cup 2018?

India U-19 squad: Prithvi Shaw(c), Shubman Gill, Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Harvik Desai, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Shiva Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arshdeep Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Aditya Thakare

Bangladesh U-19 Squad: Pinak Ghosh, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Rakib, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Shakil Hossain, Robiul Hoque, Nayeem Hasan, Qazi Onik, Roni Hossen, Hasan Mahmud, Tipu Sultan, Saif Hassan(c)

