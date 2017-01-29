India U19 team physical fitness trainer Rajesh Sawant found dead

Sawant was recently involved with the India A team that played two games against the visiting England team. Sawant was recently involved with the India A team that played two games against the visiting England team.

India’s U-19 cricket team physical fitness trainer Rajesh Sawant (40) was found dead in a private hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday morning.

The Under-19 teaming was leaving their hotel and Sawant was not answering calls since Saturday night. Team coach Rahul Dravid asked the team to go ahead and stated he will get him along with other support staff.

In a recent statement Amitabh Choudhary, the Board of Control for Cricket in India joint secretary, told Sportstar that “What I have gathered so far is he did not report for team activities in the morning, so people started looking for him and eventually he was found to have been passed away in his room.”

“I have asked Prof (Ratnakar) Shetty to visit the site and keep me updated.”

With no replies going on Sunday morning too, the former cricketer asked Manoj Sharma to check with Sawant again but with continuous lack of response, the team staff asked the security guards to forcefully open the door. There it was found that the fitness trainer was not in a conscious state and was not breathing. The reason for the death is still not certain.

The India U19 team is preparing for a One Day series against the visiting England U19 side with the first match on January 30 in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. The series will see five matches played with the upcoming matches at Cricket Club of India (Mumbai) and Wankhede on Feb 1, Feb 3, Feb 6 and Feb 8. The last two matches will once again be played at the Wankhede.

