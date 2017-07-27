India U19 team beat England U19 by 334 runs

Prithvi Shaw made fifties in both innings. (Source: Express file) Prithvi Shaw made fifties in both innings. (Source: Express file)

Manjot Kalra slammed a century and Kamlesh Nagarkoti picked up a 10-wicket haul as the Indian U-19 team notched up a crushing 334-run win over England U-19 side in the opening four-day Test in Chesterfield on Wednesday.

Put into bat, Harvik Desai (89) and Manjot (122) produced superb knocks as India posted a massive 519 all out in their first innings. Prithvi Shaw (86) and Riyan Parag Das (68) also contributed with respective fifties.

Josh Tongue (3/69), Henry Brookes (3/85) and Amar Virdi (3/134) took three wickets each for England.

In reply, England U-19 were bundled out for 195 in 54.2 overs, courtesy a superb five-wicket haul by Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi’s four scalps. Will Jacks (46) was the top-scorer for England, while skipper Max Holden (32) and Ryan Patel (38) made useful contributions.

In their second essay, Shaw (69) and Das (50) produced half centuries once again as India colts declared at 173 for six to set England an improbable target of 497.

For England, Matty Potts (3/20), Amar Virdi (2/63) and Tongue (1/19) were the wicket-takers.

Opener Holden (60) cracked a fifty, but the other batsmen could not show the stomach for fight as the hosts collapsed to be 163 all out in 46.1 overs.

Brief Scores: India U-19: 519 & 173/6d England U-19: 195 & 163 (46.1 overs)

