India U19 take small lead vs England; Saurabh Singh hits ton

Saurabh Singh scored a splendid century to put India U-19 team in the driver’s seat as the hosts surpassed England’s first innings total to reach 388 for 9 declared on Day 3 of the Junior Test match on Thursday.

Singh hit 109 with the help of thirteen boundaries as the hosts dominated the proceedings on the penultimate day of the four-day match at the VCA Stadium at Jamtha.

England, in their second innings, were struggling at 32 for 2, losing openers Harry Brook (16) and Max Holden (13). The wickets were shared by Daryl Ferrario (1/08) and Harsh Tyagi (1/01).

Earlier in the day, India resumed at the overnight 153 for 3 and accelerated the scoring with Singh dominating the proceedings with some fluent strokes around the park. Daryl Ferrario 55 (7×4) and Siddarth Akre 54 (7×4) provided the much-needed impetus to the Indian middle order to ensure the hosts took a commanding position in the match.

India added 235 runs before they declared the innings after taking a slender 13-run lead. English bowlers Aaron Broad (2/56) and Evan Woods (2/61) made early inroads but could not run through the solid Indian batting line up. Liam Patterson (2/83) and Max Holden 2/63 shared the other Indian wickets.

England, after conceding the vital first innings lead, lost a couple of wickets in the final moments. They now need to bat well on the final day to restrict India’s victory bid.

Brief scores: England first innings: 375 all out. India first innings: 388/9 declared off 120 overs. England second innings: 34/2 off nine overs.