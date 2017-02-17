India- England Youth Test ends in draw; 17 wickets fall on last day

India’s Sujumon Joseph (6/62) spun a web around Englishmen with a fine spell of bowling, raising hopes of a win. India’s Sujumon Joseph (6/62) spun a web around Englishmen with a fine spell of bowling, raising hopes of a win.

A staggering 17 wickets fell on the fourth and final day of the first Youth Test match between U-19 cricket teams of India and England on Thursday which saw wildly fluctuating fortunes before the game ended in a draw.

The VCA Stadium at Jamtha near here virtually turned into a graveyard for batsmen of both teams as they struggled to remain afloat.

England, who resumed at overnight score of 32 for 1, were shot out for 167 off 53 overs in their second essay.

George Bartlett, the centurion in the first innings, played another resolute knock of 68 (11×4). Olive Pope supported him with a crisp 26.

India’s Sujumon Joseph (6/62) spun a web around Englishmen with a fine spell of bowling, raising hopes of a win.

India required 238 for an outright win, but their batsmen too struggled. The hosts survived some tense moments before finishing at 189 for 8, thus managing to draw the game.

S Lokeshwar 92 (14×4) played a match-saving innings and Sujumon Joseph 37 showed his all-round ability to save the day for the hosts.

Pacers Henrey brooks (3/54) and Aaron Beard 2/24 struck vital blows to dent India’s chances of a win.

Brief scores: England 1st innings 501 for 5 declared; second innings 167 all out off 53 overs; George Bartlett 68; Sujumon Joseph 6/62.

India 1st innings 431 for 8 declared; second innings 189 for 8 off 49 overs; S Lokeshwar 92 not out, Sujumon Joseph 37; Henrey brooks 3/56, Aaron beard 2/24.