India U-19 vs England U-19, Day 2: Visitors declare at 501 for 5, India at 156/2

England opener Max Holden (170) and George Bartlett (179) shared a second wicket stand of 321 runs. (Source: PTI) England opener Max Holden (170) and George Bartlett (179) shared a second wicket stand of 321 runs. (Source: PTI)

Helped by two half centuries, India U-19 team made a steady start reaching 156 for 2 in reply to England’s first innings score of 501 for 5 declared on the second day of the first Youth Test match in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Opener A Goswami (66) and Saurabh Singh (53 not out) were the main contributors for India, who will look to build on the firm start tomorrow and overhaul the visitors’ total.

Giving company to Singh was skipper Jonty Sidhu, who was batting on 23 at the VCA Stadium.

England bowlers Aaron Beard and Lacy Patterson claimed one wicket apiece. Besides Goswami, the other wicket to fall was that of Rohan Kummummul (13).

Earlier in the day, England opener Max Holden (170) and George Bartlett (179) shared a second wicket stand of 321 runs before the visitors declared their first innings at 501 for 5 off 131.1 overs.

Both were in punishing mood and hit the Indian bowlers all over the park. Holden hit 22 boundaries, while Bartlett struck 25 fours and three sixes to put England in command.

Delay Rawins made a breezy undefeated 70 (5×4, 4×6) before England declared their innings.

For India, paceman K Seth claimed 2/85.

India, in their reply, made 156 for 2 in 43 overs.

Brief scores: England 1st innings 501 for 5 declared in 131.1 overs; India 1st innings 156 for two in 43 overs.