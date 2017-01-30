India U-19 trainer Rajesh Sawant dies in sleep

ON SATURDAY, Rajesh Sawant ran 10 laps around the Wankhede Stadium. The England U-19s were playing a warm-up game against the India Colts. And Sawant, who’s the strength and conditioning coach of the junior team, was his usual busy self. When he wasn’t involved in a discussion with one of his support staff colleagues, he was seated near the boundary-ropes sharing a laugh with the reserves.

At that time, he must have also have easily run up and down the dressing-room stairs at the Wankhede on more than a dozen occasions.

His last act of the day prior to leaving the stadium was deciding the menu for his players for the following day.

On Sunday morning, Sawant, 45, was found dead on his hotel-room bed. He had passed away in his sleep. A visibly shaken Rahul Dravid, the coach, called off the scheduled press conference on the eve of the first of five ODIs against England in Mumbai. He did, however, insist on keeping the information from his players till they were done with their practice session on Sunday morning to avoid them from getting distressed. He, in fact, was seen requesting the ground-staff and those around them to not mention the unfortunate incident anywhere near his players. It’s learnt that Dravid relayed the tragic news to his players once the practice session was complete and the entire unit then observed two-minute-silence.

The news was not relayed to the English camp either, but skipper Matthew Fisher was told about it just before he walked out to address the media. “We told him so that he isn’t left in a spot if asked about the unfortunate incident by one of the reporters,” said an official.

Earlier that morning, Dravid had asked the players to leave for Wankhede as scheduled stating that he would join them later. This after repeated phone calls to Sawant from Saturday night had gone unanswered. According to a team official, Dravid asked BCCI logistics manager Manuj Sharma to check with Sawant again, after the trainer wasn’t to be seen or heard from, even as the team prepared to leave the hotel for practice. “With his hotel room door bell going unanswered, the team staff asked the security guards to forcefully bring down the door. They found Sawant lying in an unconscious state without him breathing,” an official said.

“The door was latched from inside. We suspect he would have latched the door out of habit before going to sleep. There was nothing suspicious found inside the room. No indications of a suicide. His cause of death will be ascertained after the post mortem,” informed a senior Mumbai police officer.

Sawant’s body was later sent to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem. But the unofficial cause of his death is said to be a ‘massive heart-attack’.

While heart-attacks have become scarily common among 40-year-olds, those who knew Sawant well are astonished. They speak of him as a teetotaller, who could still claim to have been the fittest member of the India junior unit. Sawant was a fast bowler in his playing days and a regular in the club scene for decades. He then took on the role of a fitness trainer and was mostly based out of the MCA setup in BKC. He has worked with the Afghanistan national team and only two weeks ago was seen working with the India A team.