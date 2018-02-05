India U-19 team arrives to a grand reception; watch video

India U-19 returns from New Zealand after winning the World Cup. (Source: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) India U-19 returns from New Zealand after winning the World Cup. (Source: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

India U-19 team, who clinched the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 in New Zealand on Saturday, returned to a grand reception at the Mumbai Airport on Monday. India became the most successful team in the history of U-19 World Cup when they won their fourth title. Prithvi Shaw’s team beat Australia by eight wickets in the final to achieve the feat.

The win makes India the only team to win the tournament more than thrice. Australia were the other team with three titles but now India have stepped ahead of them. Shaw became only the fourth captain from India to lift the title.

Indian team has arrived pic.twitter.com/Ma9u2g2V8i — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) 5 February 2018

Media waiting for India under 19 team at the Mumbai airport pic.twitter.com/7jUif5aQcQ — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) 5 February 2018

Manjot Kalra knocked a scintillating century as he took his side to victory in the finals after coming out to open with the skipper. After electing to bat first, Australia were bowled out for 216. Jonathan Merlo remained the only batsman who could score a fifty while Param Uppal scored 34 runs. In reply, India managed to chase down the target easily with Kalra becoming the second player to score a ton in U-19 World Cup final, only after India’s own Unmukt Chand.

