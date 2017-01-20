India U-19 team announced for ODI series against England

The team for the four-day matches will be announced later. (Representational) The team for the four-day matches will be announced later. (Representational)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the team for the upcoming Under 19 One-day series against England Under 19 to be held in India in the months of January-February. The five-match ODI series will begin from January 30 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will end on February 8 at the same ground.

The India Under 19 squad is as follows: Heramb Parab, Het Patel, Himanshu Rana, Ayush Jamwal, Vivekanand Tiwary, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai, Rahul Desraj Chahar, Kamlesh Singh Nagarkoti, Salman Khan, Priyam Garg, Shiva Singh, Yash Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Rohan Kunnumal, Ishan Porel. The team for the four-day matches will be announced later.