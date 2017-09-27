India U-19 coach Paras Mhambrey’s contract mentions no salary

Three months after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed support staff for the Indian U-19 team, it has emerged that the Indian colts’ bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach Abhay Sharma are yet to sign contracts with the Indian board officially. In Mhambrey’s case, the BCCI forgot to fill in the pre-decided financial figures agreed upon by the board and the former India pacer when the papers were forwarded to him. Sharma, it is learnt, didn’t receive the contract papers.

However, the board is now rectifying its error and a fresh contract will be sent to Mhambrey in coming weeks. BCCI chief executive officer Rahul Johri said that the board will wrap up all its junior contracts soon.

“We have closed all the senior team contracts and now we will be closing all junior team contracts,” Johri told The Indian Express. However, there is no clarity on how the blank contract papers were sent.

Mhambrey, however, was unavailable for comment.

Post Lodha Committee’s recommendation, the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had framed guidelines in the wake of conflict of interest rules where individuals would have to pick between the BCCI and the IPL teams. As a result, former India captain Dravid had to choose between becoming the IPL or India U-19 / ‘A’ team coach.

Dravid, visited the BCCI office in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon and signed his contract with the board. Sources in the Indian cricket board said, a soft copy of the contract was sent to Dravid.

