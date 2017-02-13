India U-19 bowlers taken to task as England pile up 311/1

India U-19 used as many as seven bowlers but were unable to break the second wicket stand. (Source: File) India U-19 used as many as seven bowlers but were unable to break the second wicket stand. (Source: File)

England U-19 opener Max Hodlen and one down George Bartlett struck unbeaten tons as the visitors piled up 311-1 on the first day of the Youth Test match against their Indian counterparts.

Electing to bat at the VCA stadium, England openers stuck a 57 runs stand before pacer Kanishk Seth removed Henry Brook (21).

After that, Bartlett joined Holden and the two literally took Indian U-19 bowlers to task.

The duo shared an unbeaten 254 runs stand for the second wicket as the visitors dominated proceedings on the opening day on a batting friendly track.

Holden stuck 17 fours in his unbeaten knock of 135 off 259 balls, while Bartlett’s 132 not out was laced with 18 fours and two sixes in 203 balls.

The bowlers failed to stem the flow of runs as the two batsman hit all round the park.

The hosts used as many as seven bowlers but were unable to break the second wicket stand.

This is the first of the two ‘youth’ Test matches, which are four day games.

Earlier in the ODI series, the India colts defeated their English counterparts 3-1 in a five match rubber as the last match ended in a tie at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Brief Scores: England U-19 first innings (311 for 1 – Max Holden 135 not out, George Bartlett 132 not out. K Seth 1 for 50).