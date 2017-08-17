India U-19 beat England by one wicket, complete 5-0 clean sweep

The Indian U-19 side came up trumps against their English counterparts as they won the 5th ODI by one run. (Source: PTI) The Indian U-19 side came up trumps against their English counterparts as they won the 5th ODI by one run. (Source: PTI)

In a thrilling encounter at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton the Indian U-19 side came up trumps against their English counterparts as they won the 5th ODI by one run. With this win, India also won the series and completed a 5-0 clean sweep.

Rahul Chahar was the star of the show with four wickets while Prithvi Shaw led the chase with a fine fifty. However, what seemed like a relatively easy chase turned out to be tricky as India managed to scrape through by just a single run.

After winning the toss, England skipper Harry Brook decided to bat first. England lost opener Liam Tevaskis early, but from thereon skipper Harry Brook and Liam Banks steadied the ship. However, with the departure of Banks (with the score on 117/2), England lost their momentum. Rahul Chahar with his right-arm leg-break was the wrecker-in-chief as he ran through the middle order and scalped four wickets. Abhishek Sharma, with his left-arm orthodox, also picked up three wickets.

Chasing a target of 223, India got off to a bright start despite losing Himanshu Rana early. Prithvi Shaw took the attack to the bowlers and slammed 52 of just 46 deliveries. He was ably supported wicketkeeper Harvik Desai (44) and S Radhakrishnan (30). However, Liam Patterson-White and Will Jacks pegged things back by dismissing the trio and reducing India to 148/4.

From thereon the Indian side lost the momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals. With the score on 217/9, it seemed India had faltered in their chase but Kamlesh Nagarkoti with some sensible batting took India across the line with four balls to spare.

Liam Trevaskis, Liam Banks, Harry Brook (c), Felix Organ, Will Jacks, Tom Banton (wk), Tom Lammonby, Matty Potts, Liam Patterson-White, Henry Brookes, Adam Finch, Oliver Robinson, Hamidullah Qadri, Jack Plom, Max Holden, George Bartlett, Ben Green, George Panayi, Ryan Patel, Harry Swindells, Josh Tongue, Amar Virdi, Jack Blatherwick, Ben Allison

Prithvi Shaw (c), Himanshu Rana, Salman Khan, Abhishek Sharma, S Radhakrishnan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shiva Singh, Harvik Desai (wk), Yash Thakur, Ishan Porel, Rahul Chahar, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Het Patel.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd