Only in Express

India trounce Sri Lanka to keep domination going: How Twitterati reacted

India once again made a mockery of Sri Lanka with a comprehensive and all round show to win the opening ODI in the five-match series.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 20, 2017 9:28 pm
india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, shikhar dhawan, virat kohli, cricket news, sports news, indian express Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli took India cruising past the winning line. (Source: PTI)
Related News

India came into the ODI series against Sri Lanka with momentum firmly on their side. They had reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, beaten West Indies 3-1 in the Caribbean and had swept aside Sri Lanka in the Test series 3-0. India were doing exceptionally well with the ball, bat and in the field. Such as the dominance that it allowed India to rest some key members. And the first ODI, once again, showed why. The visitors posted a 9 wicket win in an all round show.

Buoyed by Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 132 and equally valuable unbeaten 82 by Virat Kohli, India chased down Sri Lanka’s modest total of 216 runs to pick up the first win of the five-match-series and once again stamp their authority on what has been an extremely one sided series. Rohit Sharma was the only wicket to fall when the Mumbai batsman unluckily lost his bat and had his foot in the air as he ran inside the crease.

Earlier, Sri Lanka started well courtesy Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka with the latter producing some courageous hits. Dickwella and Kusal Mendis took up the service next but the hosts were undone by the Indian spinners. Such was their downfall that Sri Lanka went from 139/1 at one stage to be bowled out for 216.

The second ODI in the series will be played on Thursday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 20, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 38 -->
42
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 38
FT
47
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Puneri Paltan beat Patna Pirates (47-42)
Aug 20, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 39 -->
12
Live - 2nd Half
17'
12
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 39
Aug 22, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 40 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 40

“Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men’s team or women’s team" 