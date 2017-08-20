India trounce Sri Lanka to keep domination going: How Twitterati reacted

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli took India cruising past the winning line. (Source: PTI) Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli took India cruising past the winning line. (Source: PTI)

India came into the ODI series against Sri Lanka with momentum firmly on their side. They had reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, beaten West Indies 3-1 in the Caribbean and had swept aside Sri Lanka in the Test series 3-0. India were doing exceptionally well with the ball, bat and in the field. Such as the dominance that it allowed India to rest some key members. And the first ODI, once again, showed why. The visitors posted a 9 wicket win in an all round show.

Buoyed by Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 132 and equally valuable unbeaten 82 by Virat Kohli, India chased down Sri Lanka’s modest total of 216 runs to pick up the first win of the five-match-series and once again stamp their authority on what has been an extremely one sided series. Rohit Sharma was the only wicket to fall when the Mumbai batsman unluckily lost his bat and had his foot in the air as he ran inside the crease.

Earlier, Sri Lanka started well courtesy Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka with the latter producing some courageous hits. Dickwella and Kusal Mendis took up the service next but the hosts were undone by the Indian spinners. Such was their downfall that Sri Lanka went from 139/1 at one stage to be bowled out for 216.

At this rate Shikhar ‘बेफ़िक्र’ Dhawan will need an extra bag and excess baggage allowance for the return trip…too many 🏆

😊👏🇮🇳🙌🏏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 20, 2017

Fastest 100s for India v SL (balls): 66 Sehwag, Rajkot, 2009

71 DHAWAN, today

75 Sehwag, Premadasa, 2009

76 Kohli, Hobart, 2012#SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 20, 2017

When in good form, make the most of it! 11th 100 for Shikhar Dhawan #INDvSL. Off a good Test series following it with a 100 in ODI @BCCI — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 20, 2017

Dhawan and Sri Lanka is turning out to be quite a remarkable love story. Fantastic 100 again from @SDhawan25 #INDvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 20, 2017

The second ODI in the series will be played on Thursday.

