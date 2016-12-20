India triumph over England to win series 4-0: How twitterati reacted

Ravindra Jadeja took seven wickets as England lost their last six wickets for just 15 runs. (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja took seven wickets as England lost their last six wickets for just 15 runs. (Source: AP)

India needed to take 10 English wickets on Day 5 to win the final Test at Chennai and they did so with aplomb. There was still a few overs left in the final session when Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Jake Ball thus ending the second innings with figures of 7/48. Including his three scalps in England’s first innings, he has taken 10 wickets in the final Test held at the MA Chidambaram stadium at Chennai. India have beaten England by an innings and 75 runs.

India have thus completed an emphatic 4-0 victory over England with the first of the five-match Test series at Rajkot ending in a draw. The fifth Test has been one in which India has broken a plethora of records. Chasing England’s first innings total of 477, India managed to not only surpass the total but take a lead of 282 runs, one that turned out to be unassailable for England.

India declared at 759/7 in their first innings, their highest total in Test matches. England looked like they would be able to see out the day and manage a draw when they were 192/5 but after they lost 4 wickets four 15 runs and were all out for 207. It was fuelled by KL Rahul’s bittersweet 199 and Karun Nair’s 303 along with cameos from Parthiv Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Karun Nair was playing only his third Test match when he managed to reach the 300 run mark. It was the first time that a player had managed to convert a debut Test century into a triple century. It was also only the second instance of an Indian batsman reaching a triple century after Virender Sehwag.

But Ravindra Jadeja has given him tough competition for the man of the match award having taken seven wickets in England’s second innings on the fifth day. In the end, it was Nair who collected the award.

Here are a few reactions to India’s triumph:

Congratulations India on a great victory. This 4-0 is sweet .

Great display by Jaddu. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 20 December 2016

It’s 4-0 ! What a magnificent victory this is.

Kudos Team India. The K-factor Kohli- Kumble working magically. @anilkumble1074 #INDvENG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 20 December 2016

8 Test Losses in a Year … 1984 … 1986 … 1993 … 2016 … !!!!!!!! All because of no World Class spinner …. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 20 December 2016

Awesome win Team India👌Congratulations on winning the series 4-0👏👏 Proud of you boys🙏Keep it up👍 #INDvENG @BCCI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 20 December 2016

England’s 477 is now the highest made by a Test side to lose by an innings!#IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) 20 December 2016

This extends India’s unbeaten run to 18 matches, the highest they have ever achieved in Test matches.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd