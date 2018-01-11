India tour was definitely a wake-up call, says Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa wants to be Australia’s number one spinner. (Source: AP) Adam Zampa wants to be Australia’s number one spinner. (Source: AP)

Adam Zampa has admitted that the decision to drop him during the India tour has served as a wake-up call for him. However, the 25-year-old is not among those to back down and brood over this and has reiterated his desire to return to the fold as the number one spinner in Australia. Zampa had a forgettable tour to India as he could pick up only four wickets in a couple of matches and conceded runs at nearly seven per over.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Zampa said, “It was definitely a wake-up call. I’m really keen to get out there and show that I’ve been working on a few things. My variations and things like that, I feel like they’re coming out well. I really want to cement my spot in this team. I feel like I’m on edge a little bit at the moment and I think that’s probably a good thing.”

“I think I perform at my best when there’s guys trailing me, like Ash, who’s bowling really well with the white ball. I think if anything, that’ll really help me,” the South Australian cricketer added.

Stating that he now has the experience of succeeding across all surfaces, Zampa went on to say, “I’ve played a lot of Big Bash (games) on pretty flat surfaces, like the MCG and Adelaide Oval when I was at the Strikers.”

“So I do back myself in any conditions. But the feedback is, and I’m used to it now, that if conditions suit I’ll play and if not then I won’t,” he concluded by saying.

