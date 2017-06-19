India tour of West Indies 2017: Hosts name unchanged squad for first two ODI’s

West Indies have named an unchanged squad which faced Afghanistan recently. (Source: AP) West Indies have named an unchanged squad which faced Afghanistan recently. (Source: AP)

Ahead of the upcoming one-day series between West Indies and India, hosts West Indies have named an unchanged squad (which faced Afghanistan) for the first two one day internationals. The first two ODI’s will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

However, one setback for the hosts will be the absence of fast bowler Shanon Gabriel who is out of action as he is undergoing rehabilitation for an injury he sustained earlier.

Meanwhile, India will be led by skipper Virat Kohli. Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav made the cut in place of opener Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The duo of Sharma and Bumrah are the only two members of India’s Champions Trophy squad that have been rested for the tour. While coach Anil Kumble will continue in his role as the head coach.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammad, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams.

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd