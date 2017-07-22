India tour of Sri Lanka: Before Tests, batsmen get going in practice game

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane shared a 77-run stand. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane shared a 77-run stand. (Source: AP)

It’s been four month since India played a Test match but looks like it won’t be a problem adjusting to the five-day format against Sri Lanka. The Indian team enjoyed a good batting day in Colombo on Saturday with the team losing only three wickets in their innings against the Sri Lanka Board President’s XI.

On the second day of the warm-up game, India ended the day at 312/9 losing only three wickets while six others retired-hurt. Virat Kohli was the only one to score a half-century but Ajinkya Rahane made a fluent 40 before both retired. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha all had 300-plus-run innings.

India declared the innings when they had nine batsmen back in the hut with Ravindra Jadeja being the final victim on the day and later declined the offer to field again.

The President’s XI side bowlers were punished by the Indian batsmen as they scored at a quick pace. India made 177 runs on the second day at a rate of over 4.50 runs per over. India lost only two wickets on day two and both were picked by spinner Tharindu Kaushal, who bowled 14 overs.

Despite that, the home side did not use anymore spinners. The two other spinners — Shehan Jayasuriya and Dhananjaya de Silva — bowled only two overs. Pacer Vishwa Fernando also picked up two wickets but he had done that on day one.

Dhawan batted at number eight in the innings but made 41 off just 48 balls before retiring. It was a similar story for Wriddhiman Saha who also scored quick runs, making 36 off just 40 balls.

India will now head to Galle where they start the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka with the first match beginning on July 26.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd