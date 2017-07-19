India tour of Sri Lanka 2017: Full schedule, fixtures, timings, venue

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team in all three formats in Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team in all three formats in Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

In what will be India’s first full tour to Sri Lanka in eight years, the Virat Kohli-led team departed for Sri Lanka on Wednesday to play three Tests, five one-day internationals and one T20 international. The tour begins with India playing their first Test on July 26.

The first Test will be played at the Galle international stadium and will be followed by the second Test in Colombo beginning August 3. The third and final Test will be in Kandy from August 12. The one-day international series will see five matches with the first being played in Dambulla international stadium on August 20.

The next two ODIs will be at the same venue in Kandy while the final two ODIs will also be at the same venue in Colombo. The two teams will play a one-off T20 international which will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 6.

Last time India toured Sri Lanka, they played three-match Test series in 2015. While India lost the first Test, they won the second and third to complete a stunning turnaround and win the series 2-1 under the captaincy of Kohli.

This time, the team is travelling the controversy of India coach. Ravi Shastri will be coach of the Indian cricket team for the Sri Lanka tour, which will be his first assignment after taking over from Anil Kumble.

Schedule of India’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2017:

1st Test: July 26-30

Venue: Galle

2nd Test: August 3-7

Venue: Colombo

3rd Test: August 12-16

Venue: Kandy.

1st ODI: August 20

Venue: Dambulla

2nd ODI: August 24

Venue: Kandy

3rd ODI: August 27

Venue: Kandy

4th ODI: August 31

Venue: Colombo

5th ODI: September 3

Venue: Colombo

Only T20I: September 6

Venue: Colombo

