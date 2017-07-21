India tour of Sri Lanka 2017: Ahead of warm-up match team India sweats it out at the nets, watch video

Despite the heat and the sun beaming down in full flow, the Indian side is leaving no stone unturned. Despite the heat and the sun beaming down in full flow, the Indian side is leaving no stone unturned.

As India begins its first away tour (among the several to follow), skipper Virat Kohli has reiterated that this is one among the several challenges that lie ahead. With only practice game before three back-to-back Tests in Galle, Colombo and Pallekele, openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and the returning KL Rahul were seen practising in full swing. Despite the heat and the sun beaming down in full flow, the Indian side is leaving no stone unturned. While KL Rahul faced a barrage of deliveries shoring up his defence from the support staff, Dhawan and Sharma kept practising on their game.

Work work and more work for @klrahul11 at the nets #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ieHeY1aONF — BCCI (@BCCI) 21 July 2017

Sun beam in full flow for the Team’s practice game here in Sri Lanka #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8FxGYpaY62 — BCCI (@BCCI) 21 July 2017

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli had said that Whether it’s Shikhar Dhawan or Abhinav Mukund, whoever opens alongside KL Rahul in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle should treat this as an opportunity rather than feel the pressure to perform, India skipper Virat Kohli said today. “Abhinav (Mukund) is there, he has played lot of domestic cricket. Shikhar got a hundred here last time and then he had to miss couple of games. “(Cheteshwar) Pujara opened in the last Test (in Dharamsala). So guys are looking these scenarios as opportunities rather than getting under pressure. I am sure they are going to be up for it,” said Kohli

