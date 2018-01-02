India tour of South Africa 2018: Full schedule, fixtures, timings and venues

India will begin first Test against South Africa from January 5. India will begin first Test against South Africa from January 5.

India will take on South Africa in a challenging away tour starting January 5, 2018. The tour will begin with the opening Test in Cape Town. In the long assignment, Virat Kohli-led unit will feature in three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is. India have had a decent run at home after they defeated Sri Lanka in all formats. The hosts won the three-match Test series 1-0 while registered a 2-1 win in ODIs and followed by a clean sweep in three-match T20Is. Rohit Sharma led the side in limited overs fixtures in the absence of Virat Kohli. South Africa, on the other hand, dominated Zimbabwe in the inaugural pink ball four-day Test match to win it by an innings and 120 runs in just two days. Here’s a look at the complete fixtures of India’s tour of South Africa in 2018.

Schedule: TEST

January 5-9, 2018: 1st Test at Newlands, Cape Town. January 13-17: 2nd Test at Centurion. January 24-28: 3rd Test match at Wanderers, Johannesburg

ODIs: February 1: 1st ODI at Kingsmead (D/N), February 4: 2nd ODI at Centurion, February 7: 3rd ODI at Newlands, Cape Town (D/N), February 10: 4th ODI at Wanderers, Johannesburg (D/N), February 13: 5th ODI at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth (D/N), February 16: 6th ODI at Centurion (D/N)

T20Is: February 18: 1st T20 at Johannesburg, February 21: 2nd T20 at Centurion (D/N), February 24: 3rd T20 at Cape Town (D/N)

India Test squad: Virat Kohli(c), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Parthiv Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

South Africa squad – 1st Test: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn

