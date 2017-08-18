Latest news

India tour is going to be tough for Australia, says Michael Clarke

Australia will get better wickets in the one-day international series than the Test series against India but it will still be tough for them in India as the home team is always a tough opponent in their own backyard, former Australia skipper Michael Clarke said.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Published:August 18, 2017 8:03 pm
india vs australia, ind vs aus, virat kohli, michael clarke Virat Kohli (R) will lead India in the ODI series against Australia. (Source: Reuters)
Australia will get better wickets in the one-day international series than the Test series against India but it will still be tough for them in India as the home team is always a tough opponent in their own backyard, former Australia skipper Michael Clarke said on Friday.

“One-day cricket is different from Test cricket, so I imagine that the wickets will be good. You will see some entertaining one-day cricket, hope the Aussies can perform well and win but it is going to be tough, India are always tough in their own backyard,” he said.

Australia lost the Test series against India 2-1 when they toured in February and March. Virat Kohli led his team to their seventh series win and is recently made it eighth when India beat Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. Clarke praised Kohli for his captaincy.

“I haven’t played for two years, so I haven’t played against this current India team. They are doing extremely well, winning at home, winning away,” Clarke said.

“Look they are led very well by Virat Kohli and they are playing some great cricket, if they are good enough to continue winning, then they will continue to be the number one team in the world,” he added.

R Ashwin, who has been one of the reasons of India success in recent years, also got some praise and Clarke said that no matter where he plays, Ashwin will shine be it Tests or ODIs.

