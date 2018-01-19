India top group after spinners, openers finish Zimbabwe in style at ICC U-19 World Cup

Shubman Gill scored unbeaten 90 runs for India. (ICC Photo) Shubman Gill scored unbeaten 90 runs for India. (ICC Photo)

At 110 for 3, Zimbabwe were expected to give India a tough target on a slowish pitch. They had a set pair of Milton Shumba and Roche to guide them towards a competitive total against a strong India side. Anything in excess of 250 could have been tricky if Zimbabwe had picked up some early wickets. But, they lost their last seven wickets for 44 runs, floding up for 154 in 48.1 overs against India in their final group game of the ICC U-19 World Cup. And then India’s new opening pair of Shubman Gill and Harvik Desai make little work of that total, chasing it down in 21.4 overs. Gill, fittingly, hit the winning four — a straight drive.

On a true batting surface, Zimbabwe won the toss and elect to bat. That was the only right things they did. Apart from the innings of Shumba and Roche, there was little resistance from other batsmen. Anukul Roy, who had picked up a five-for against PNG in last game, once again impressed with his left-arm spin. He ran through the Zimbabwe middle order before another left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma wrapped up the tail.

When Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra did not open the innings, it was expected to be a longer than expected chase. But India were 68/1 after 10 overs, then Gill scored his 50 off just 36 balls. By the time Harvik Desai scored his half century, India were assured of a big win. They did it in style with both Gill and Desai remaining unbeaten on 90 and 56 respectively.

His 90* off 59 sped India to another big win – Shubman Gill is the #INDvZIM Player of the Match! #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/R4mge2w5S1 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 19 January 2018

India had already qualified for the quarter-finals after two successive wins in the group stage. They beat Australia by 100 runs in the first game and then humbled PNG by 10 wickets. This win gurantees tham a spot at the top of the table.

Shivam Mavi and Arshdeep Singh picked up two early wickets before Roy picked two wickets in the same over and then one more in his next. He took his fourth by getting Nungu. Abhishek dismissed Nenhunzi and Forst.

Gill had scored a 54-ball 63 against Australia in the first game and he continued from there. With confident shots all around the park, he was a treat to watch. He brought up his half-century with a six as well. He finished with 90 off 56 balls, hitting the final ball for a four straight down the ground which sealed India’s win.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd