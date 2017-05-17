India to tour West Indies for five-match ODI series, one T20I after ICC Champions Trophy

The ICC, after the BCCI’s sulk, offered them an additional 0 million, swelling the Indian board’s kitty to 3 million. (Source: Express Photo) The ICC, after the BCCI’s sulk, offered them an additional 0 million, swelling the Indian board’s kitty to 3 million. (Source: Express Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday confirmed that it has agreed with the West Indies cricket board to let the Indian team tour the Carribeans. India and West Indies will play a five match ODI series which will be followed by a stand-alone T20 match.

The series will start on June 23, 2017 which is after the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The first two matches are to be played at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, which will be followed by two matches at the Sir Vivian Richeards stadium. The final ODI and the standalone T20I will be played at Jamaica’s Sabina Park.

West Indies failed to make the cut for Champions Trophy in England and Wales which features only top eight one-day teams. They will subsequently host Afghanistan for three Twenty20 and as many one-day internationals between June 2-14.

“We are all looking forward to hosting the Indian Cricket Team so soon after Afghanistan’s inaugural tour of the Caribbean,” West Indies Cricket Board chief executive Johnny Grave said in a statement.

“The five-match ODI series gives our young side the opportunity of playing one of the world’s best 50-over sides, and we hope for a competitive series as we strive for automatic qualification for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.”

West Indies failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy having finished outside the top 8 of the ICC ODI rankings. They will hence host Afghanistan for three ODI’s and T20I’s each between June and 2 and 14.

India tour of West Indies 2017 itinerary:

June 23: 1st ODI at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain

June 25: 2nd ODI at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain

June 30: 3rd ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

July 2 : 4th ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

July 6 : 5th ODI at Sabina Park, Kingston

July 9 : Twenty20 International at Sabina Park, Kingston

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd