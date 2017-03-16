India to tour Sri Lanka for T20I tri series including Bangladesh

Sri Lanka was always there with India at ICC and now it’s clear that even Bangladesh is now in favour of world’s richest cricketing board. (Source: File) Sri Lanka was always there with India at ICC and now it’s clear that even Bangladesh is now in favour of world’s richest cricketing board. (Source: File)

India will be touring Sri Lanka in March, 2018 to play a tri-nation T20 tournament which will also involve Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and a 2 T20 Internationals in India next year but probably some of the ODI matches will be transformed into T20 fixtures which will also help both SLC and Bangladesh make substancial monetory gains.

Sri Lanka was always there with India at ICC and now it’s clear that even Bangladesh, which had voted against BCCI at Fenruary meeting of the ICC Board is now in favour of world’s richest cricketing board.

Bangladesh it is heard is not happy with ICC’s move to review full membership status which could also harm their prospects in the long run.

During a meeting of the top board officials in Colombo on the occasion of Bangladesh’s historic 100th Test match, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is believed to have had discussions with Bangladesh Cricet Board (BCB) supremo Nazmul Hasan Papon and SLC chief Thilanga Sumathipala.

“The [SLC] technical committee and cricket committee is looking into it, but at the moment we would like it to be a T20 triangular – that’s what the agreement is,” SLC president Thilanga Sumathipala was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

“We made this appeal to India in about June or May last year,” he said. “India were here during the Asian Cricket Council opening ceremony, so we discussed this – it’s been going on for seven to eight months. So this has nothing to do with the ICC board meeting that happened in February. Our stand has been very clear.”

