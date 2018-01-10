India to tour Ireland for two-match T20I series in June 2018

India had last toured Ireland in 2007, before MS Dhoni had taken over as captain. (Source: File) India had last toured Ireland in 2007, before MS Dhoni had taken over as captain. (Source: File)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that the Indian cricket team will travel to Ireland to play two T20Is scheduled to be held on June 27 and June 29, 2018. The short T20 series precedes their tour of England that starts in July. The Indian team is currently touring South Africa for a three-match Test series, six-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series.

“The Indian Cricket Team will travel to Ireland to play two T20Is prior to their tour of England in July. The two T20Is will be held in Dublin on June 27 and June 29, 2018,” said a BCCI press release. India had last toured Ireland in a 2007 when they had played an ODI in Belfast. Under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid, India won that match by nine wickets. Piyush Chawla and S Sreesanth took three wickets apiece while Gautam Gambhir and Sourav Ganguly did the chasing for India. But this would be the first time that India play Ireland in a bilateral T20I series. They have played a T20I against each other before in Nottingham, England as part of the 2009 ICC World T20.

Ireland have since been made a full member of the International Cricket Council and are thus elligible to play Test cricket. They are scheduled to play their first Test match against Pakistan in Dublin in May, 2018. Afghanistan, who were also given full-member status by the ICC alongwith Ireland, had reportedly agreed to play their first Test match against India, although a time for the fixture or the details of the series is yet to be made clear.

