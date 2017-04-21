Latest News

India to prepare for ICC Champions Trophy with two warm-up games

India play two warm-up games against New Zealand and Bangladesh before ICC Champions Trophy.

Published:April 21, 2017
Before their real campaign to defend the trophy begins on June 4 against Pakistan in Edgbaston, India  will play two warm-up games to prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy that will take place in England from June 1 to 18 later this year.

The Virat Kohli-led side will play the first warm-up game against Sunday on May 28 (Sunday) and then play Bangladesh in the second warm-up game on May 30 (Tuesday). Both the matches will be played at The Oval.

Apart from India’s two warm-up games, there will be four other warm-up games before the start of the Champions Trophy. Here’s the schedule for the warm-up matches.

May 26: Australia vs Sri Lanka at The Oval in London

May 27: Bangladesh vs Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham

May 28: India vs New Zealand at The Oval in London

May 29: Australia vs Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham

May 30: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at Edgbaston in Birmingham

May 30: India vs Bangladesh at The Oval in London

India, who are placed in Group B, are currently fourth in the ODI rankings and placed alongside Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. After the Pakistan game on June 4, India play Sri Lanka on June 8 and South Africa on June 11.

The Champions Trophy will be held at three venues: The Oval in London and Edgbaston in Birmingham; and Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

