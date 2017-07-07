India to play three Tests, five ODIs and one T20I in Sri Lanka

India will begin their Sri Lanka tour from July 26. (Source: AP) India will begin their Sri Lanka tour from July 26. (Source: AP)

Indian cricket team’s next assignment is going to be a full tour of Sri Lanka which begins on July 26. The Sri Lanka Cricket Board announced on Friday that India will touring the country for three Tests, five one-day internationals and one T20 international. This will be the first time in eight years that the team will be in Sri Lanka with matches to be played in all three formats of the game.

The board announced that the two teams will play the first Test starting July 26 at the Galle international stadium and will be followed by second Test in Colombo beginning August 3. The third and final Test will be in Kandy from August 12.

The ODI series will begin in Dambulla international stadium on August 20. The teams will then travel to Kandy for the second and third one-day internationals. The final two ODIs will be played in Colombo. The two teams will play a one-off T20 international which will be played at the Premadasa stadium in Colombo on September 6.

India’s last tour of Sri Lanka saw the two teams played only three Test which India won 2-1. India won the ODI series 4-1 back in 2012. During that time, India also won the T20 series 1-0.

A full series involving the two teams in Sri Lanka was last played in 2009 which had three Tests, five ODIs and two T20 internationals. India won the Test series 2-0, the ODI series 3-1 and the T20 series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Schedule of India’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2017: 1st Test: July 26-30 at Galle, 2nd Test: August 3-7 at Colombo, 3rd Test: August 12-16 at Kandy.

1st ODI: August 20 at Dambulla, 2nd ODI: August 24 at Kandy, 3rd ODI: August 27 at Kandy, 4th ODI: August 31 at Colombo, 5th ODI: September 3 at Colombo

Only T20I: September 6 at Colombo

