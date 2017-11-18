India to play T20I tri series against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka in March 2018

India will be playing the tri-series which is being held on the occasion of Sri Lanka’s 70 years of independence. India will be playing the tri-series which is being held on the occasion of Sri Lanka’s 70 years of independence.

India will be playing in a T20 tri-series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from March 8-20 in 2018. This was the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced fixtures for the same on Friday with all games set to be held in Colombo. The tri-nation series will be played while commemorating the occasion of Sri Lanka’s 70 years of independence.

Expressing satisfaction over the development, Thilanga Sumathipala, SLC President, said, “70 years is a long journey, and one that needs to be commemorated and celebrated. We are happy that our closest neighbours, who share more or less the same journey of independence are joining us in this celebration, which we believe will be a milestone and an augur of the great things to come in the annals of cricket.”

Meanwhile, BCCI CEO, Rahul Johri also conveyed his pleasure and said, “We are privileged to be a part of Sri Lanka’s 70th year celebrations, there is no closer friend to the BCCI than Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and when Mr. Sumathipala first floated this invitation, there was almost instant agreement that the Indian Team would participate for this reason.”

The sereis will be known as the Nidahas Trophy 2018.

