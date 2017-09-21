India to play only three Tests on South Africa tour beginning January 5

India will begin first Test against South Africa on January 5. India will begin first Test against South Africa on January 5.

India are set to tour South Africa for a three-match Test, six-match one-day international and three-match T20 international series beginning January 5, Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday. The tour will have once less Test match than the original planned four Tests but an ODI has been added to the tour.

India and South Africa will not play the Boxing Day Test which begins on December 26 but the New Year’s Day Test has been shifted to January 5 which also marks the beginning of this tour. The Test and ODI series will be followed by a T20I series.

South Africa, despite missing out of the Boxing Day Test against India, have decided to host Zimbabwe for a four-day Test match in day-night format, subject to approval from International Cricket Council (ICC). Never before has ICC granted Test status to a four-day game. If ICC gives CSA the approval for the four-day Test against Zimbabwe, it will become South Africa’s busiest home season with 10 Test matches.

After hosting the Zimbabwe Test, South Africa will play India before beginning a series against Australia in March. India arrive in South Africa on December 28 and will play two-day practice game on December 30 and 31.

“The time constraints faced by India have forced us to reduce the Test matches to three while increasing white ball cricket to six ODIs and three T20I matches,” Haroon Lorgat, CSA chief, said.

India will host Sri Lanka for a three-match Test, five-match ODI and a three-match T20 international series which only ends on December 24 which cancelled out the possibility of a Boxing Day Test. They wanted to play two practice game before the Test matches but CSA said there isn’t enough time.

CSA is yet to confirm the dates and venues of the second and third Tests but the first match will be held in Cape Town. Durban and Johannesburg may be the front runners for the hosting the next two matches.

