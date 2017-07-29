India to host Sri Lanka later in 2017, may affect South Africa tour

India are currently on Sri Lanka tour. (Source: Reuters) India are currently on Sri Lanka tour. (Source: Reuters)

There will be more India-Sri Lanka cricket action this year. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Sri Lanka are scheduled to play India for a three Test, five ODIs and a T20 international in November and December. While India are scheduled to tour South Africa in December, this Sri Lanka series could impact the South Africa tour.

The schedule of the tour to South Africa has not been released yet but looks like it may clash with Sri Lanka tour of India or it will begin only in January.

According to the report, a BCCI official confirmed the new development but could clarify when the South Africa tour will begin. The report said, “Cricket South Africa wanted to host India for a Boxing Day Test beginning on December 26, but the BCCI is understood to have been reluctant.”

“The Sri Lanka tour to India has been brought forward from February next year because we are hosting the tri-nation Independence Cup during that period,” Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva said. “Sri Lanka was due to tour India from February end to the first week of April next year and the dates would have clashed with the Independence Cup. That’s why we requested the Indian board for a change to bring the tour forward and they have agreed. The dates for the Pakistan series and the Indian tour are currently being worked out.”

India are currently in Sri Lanka for a full tour that include three Tests, five one-day internationals and T20 internationals. After the tour, Sri Lanka will play Pakistan in two Test, five ODIs and three T20 internationals in UAE in September and October, before the India tour in November and December.

