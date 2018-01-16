India to host Afghanistan for historic one-off Test match in Bengaluru from June 14

Afghanistan earned their Test status alongside Ireland in June 2017. (Source: Express Archive) Afghanistan earned their Test status alongside Ireland in June 2017. (Source: Express Archive)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Tuesday that India will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test match in Bengaluru starting on June 14, 2018. The match will mark the debut of Afghanistan in Test cricket. The BCCI and Afghanistan Cricket Board had agreed to play a Test match in December 2017 but were yet to confirm a date. Afghanistan and Ireland had been made full-members of the ICC in June 2017, thus making them eligible to play Test cricket.

It had earlier emerged that India had agreed to play a two-match ODI series in Ireland in June that would act as a precursor to their tour of England. The Test match against Afghanistan would hence be coming before that. Ireland, on the other hand, are scheduled to play their first Test match against Pakistan in Dublin in May, 2018.

Afghanistan have made significant strides in the cricket arena over the past few years despite the country itself being ridden by conflict. Players like Rashid Khan have impressed with their performances in T20 leagues around the world. The Test match will be a rare home fixture for India who are playing the majority of long-form cricket in 2018 away from home. They are currently touring South Africa and there are tours of England and Australia scheduled for later in the year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App