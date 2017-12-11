India to host 2023 World Cup, Champions Trophy in 2021

India will be hosting ODI World Cup in 2023. (Source: AP) India will be hosting ODI World Cup in 2023. (Source: AP)

India will host the One Day International World Cup in 2023 as well as the Champions Trophy in 2021, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed in its Special General Meeting (SGM) on Monday.

This is the first time India would be hosting an ODI World Cup completely. India has previously co-hosted ODI World Cup on three occasions (1987, 1996 and 2011). India has won the tournament twice (1983 and 2011) since its inception in 1975.

Other than the Champions Trophy and ODI World Cup, India will also hosting Afghanistan for their first ever Test in 2019-2020 after they became full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, 2017 along with Ireland. “Afghans were scheduled to play their first Test in 2019 versus Australia but considering the historic relationship between India and Afghanistan, we decided to host their first Test,” said BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary after the SGM.

Afghanistan have previously played their home games in India, the last one being against Ireland in March, 2017 that took place in Greater Noida.

Another point brought up at the SGM was the number of days reversed for hosting home games in the 2019-23 cycle. While India has planned to host 81 more home games, they have reduced the number of playing days to 306. The decision was made after captain Virat Kohli expressed reservation on the amount of cricket being played.

