India thump Sri Lanka by 109 runs in Women’s World Cup warm-up match

Skipper Mithali Raj’s 89-ball 85 helped team India register a thumping 109-run win over Sri Lanka in their second warm-up match at Queen’s Park, Chesterfield. Ahead of their tournament opener against England, team India got all their department clicking as they bundled Sri Lanka for 166 after a brilliant show with the bat by the top order.

After opting to bat first, team India were off to a steady start as openers Punam Raut and Smriti Mandhana forged a 92-run partnership. Later, the Indian skipper joined the party and scored her 46th one-day international half-century. Mithali’s knock of 89 balls consisted of 11 boundaries. She first steadied India’s innings with a 49-run second wicket partnership with Raut and later forged a 61 runs stand with Mona Meshram.

With 275 runs on the board, Indian bowlers did a fabulous job as they bundled out Sri Lanka for just 166 runs. Dilani Surangika was the top scorer for the Sri Lanka side as she scored a 83-ball 49 before she was given leg-before off Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Weerakkody and Surangika shared a 74-run fourth wicket partnership before wickets started falling in heap. The Inoka Ranaweera-led Sri Lankan side will play New Zealand in the tournament opener.

Brief Scores:

India Women 275/8 in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 85, Poonam Raut 69, Smriti Mandhana 44)

Sri Lanka 166 in 48.4 overs (Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4/12, Shikha Pandey 2/22). I

