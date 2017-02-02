India team members take to social media to express their hapiness after T20I triumph: See Pics

The BCCI tweeted out a team selfie after the match. (Source: twitter) The BCCI tweeted out a team selfie after the match. (Source: twitter)

India won the third T20I to seal win the three match series 2-1. They have thus managed to beat England in all three formats starting with the 4-0 win in the Test series and the 2-1 victories in the ODIs and the T20Is.

The BCCI tweeted out a team selfie after the match. The supporting staff and coach Anil Kumble can be seen with the team in the pic.

Kumble also tweeted his own best wishes for his team. He has coached India to series wins at West Indies and at home to New Zealand and England since taking over in 2016. “Congratulations team on winning all three formats. Amazing allround display of cricket,” he said in the tweet.

Congratulations team on winning all three formats. Amazing allround display of cricket. #INDvENG @BCCI — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 1 February 2017

Captain Virat Kohli also tweeted an image of him with the three seniors of the team, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Ashish Nehra.

What a victory 🇮🇳 👍🇮🇳 😁. @YUVSTRONG12 @msdhoni and Ashu Bhai. Well done fellas pic.twitter.com/VF5ANvjLyi — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 1 February 2017

During the ODI series, Kohli had emphasized the importance of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni in India’s middle order. He also has heeded to advice from Ashish Nehra on numerous occassions through the course of the T20 series.

This was Kohli’s first series as India’s ODI and T20I captain after MS Dhoni stepped down from the post in January. As a batsman, he may have failed to make an impact in the three match T20 series but he has been pivotal in India’s ODI and Test triumphs.

