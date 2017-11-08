India team members receive Rs 38.67 lakh each as ICC Champions Trophy prize money

India had finished the ICC Champions Trophy as runners up to Pakistan. (Source: File) India had finished the ICC Champions Trophy as runners up to Pakistan. (Source: File)

Indian team members earned Rs 38.67 lakh as prize money for finishing as runners up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The Board of Control for Cricket in India released details of payments it has made to the players, those from the coaching staff and state associations. It revealed that coach Ravi Shastri was paid Rs 2.02 crore for a period of three months between October 18 and January 17. Bowling coach Bharat Arun was paid Rs. 26.99 lakh. Former pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji also earned Rs 50 lakh as a one-time benefit.

Apart from all this, the board also revelealed the amounts it has paid to state associations. An amount of Rs 19.44 crore was paid to Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers as a share of revenue from this season.

India had finished the ICC Champions Trophy as runners up to Pakistan. They had defeated Pakistan in a group stage match earlier by 134 runs and hence came into the final as overwhelming favourites. But Pakistan came out all guns blazing and put up a total of 339 for India to chase. Opener Fakhar Zaman scored a century and his partnerships with Azhar Ali and Babar Azam helped Pakistan to the total. India’s top order was then taken apart by Mohammad Amir and the defending champions never recovered from that. Hardik Pandya provided some resistance but the Indian innings was in a steady state of collapse. They ended up losing all their wickets for just 158 runs.

