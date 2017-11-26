Indian team for South Africa Test series to be announced on Monday

For the tour to South Africa, the focus will be on the bowling department as the call to go ahead with five specialist seamers or three spinners will be taken on Monday. (Source: AP) For the tour to South Africa, the focus will be on the bowling department as the call to go ahead with five specialist seamers or three spinners will be taken on Monday. (Source: AP)

The Indian team for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa will be selected on November 27. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s senior selection committee will meet on Monday in Nagpur and the team announcement is expected to come in the evening.

The Test series, first of the long away season for India, will start from January 2 to January 28 next year. Three Test matches between the Proteas and the Indian team will be played at Newlands, Cape Town (January 5 to 9), Centurion (January 13-17) and The Wanderers, Johannesburg (January 24-28).

The national selection committee will also announce the squad for the third Test against Sri Lanka. Apart from this, teams for the ODI and T20 series with Sri Lanka is also expected to be declared.

For the third Test, the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to return to the squad. Meanwhile, for the tour to South Africa, the focus will be on the bowling department as the call to go ahead with five specialist seamers or three spinners will be taken on Monday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App