India take unassailable 3-0 lead against Sri Lanka: Who said what on Twitter

India register another win against Sri Lanka on this tour after clinching the third ODI of the five-match series by 6 wickets. Riding on Rohit Sharma’s century, the visiting team took an unassailable lead at Pallekele. Chasing a modest total of 218, India were in a spot of bother after getting reduced to 61/4 but an unbeaten stand of 157 runs between Rohit and Dhoni took them over the line. Wicket-keeper batsman Dhoni too chipped in with a half-century. Earlier, Sri Lanka were restricted to 217/9 in 50 overs after Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah bagged a five-wicket haul. He returned with career best figures of 5/24 in 10 overs. Here’s what experts and pundits have to say about India’s win.
Mahendra ‘Cool Calm Collected’ Dhoni does it again…another knock in a winning cause when the team wobbled. #SLvIND
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 27 August 2017
Ok, so there are silly people everywhere. But we need to get a move on. Security just watching people throw bottles. Doing nothing.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 27 August 2017
Congratulations team INDIA on winning d series. @ImRo45 u were simply outstanding 2 get on ur 12th century nd well supported by @msdhoni 👏
— Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) 27 August 2017
Congrats Team India on the series win👏 Excellent performance from @Jaspritbumrah93 , @ImRo45 & @msdhoni 👌 #INDvSL
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 27 August 2017
Most unbeaten innings in successful ODI run chases:
40 – MS Dhoni
33 – Jonty Rhodes
32 – Inzamam-ul-Haq
31 – Ricky Ponting#howzstat 😎 pic.twitter.com/ipDNtZWFCW
— ICC (@ICC) 27 August 2017
Rohit Sharma makes batting look so easy.Class.Congratulations to @msdhoni for becoming the 4th highest run getter for India in ODI’s #INDvSL
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 27 August 2017
