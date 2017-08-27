Only in Express

India take unassailable 3-0 lead against Sri Lanka: Who said what on Twitter

India register another win against Sri Lanka on this tour after clinching the third ODI of the five-match series by 6 wickets. Riding on Rohit Sharma's century, the visiting team took an unassailable lead at Pallekele.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 27, 2017 11:00 pm
India vs Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma, India tour of Sri Lanka, MS Dhoni, sports news, cricket, Indian Express India won third ODI by 6 wickets. (Source: PTI)
India register another win against Sri Lanka on this tour after clinching the third ODI of the five-match series by 6 wickets. Riding on Rohit Sharma’s century, the visiting team took an unassailable lead at Pallekele. Chasing a modest total of 218, India were in a spot of bother after getting reduced to 61/4 but an unbeaten stand of 157 runs between Rohit and Dhoni took them over the line. Wicket-keeper batsman Dhoni too chipped in with a half-century. Earlier, Sri Lanka were restricted to 217/9 in 50 overs after Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah bagged a five-wicket haul. He returned with career best figures of 5/24 in 10 overs. Here’s what experts and pundits have to say about India’s win.

  1. No Comments.
