Is Virender Sehwag right in calling India blind cricket champions as ‘Other Men in Blue’?

India beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the final of the T20 Blind World Cup in Bengaluru. (Source: Express Photo/BCCI) India beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the final of the T20 Blind World Cup in Bengaluru. (Source: Express Photo/BCCI)

On Sunday, India blind cricket team lift the T20 World Cup by beating Pakistan in the final and thereby successfully defend their crown. In 2012, the only other edition of the tournament, India had then beaten Pakistan too in a closely fought contest. But at the M Chennaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, the contest wasn’t as close as many would have liked or as Pakistan would have hoped for considering their unbeaten run in the tournament.

India had won eight of their nine matches with the only defeat coming to Pakistan. But in the final, the hosts exacted revenge for a nine wicket win.

Spearheaded by Prakash Jayaramaiah’s unbeaten 99 run knock which had India on the path to success from the word go including by scoring the winning runs, he ensured India were never pressurised by the steep chase of 198 runs for the win. He was ably supported by Ajay Kumar Reddy at the other end for the opening wicket and he was the only dismissal – going for 43.

Among the adulation heading the team’s way, including Shah Rukh Khan and former India cricketers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Vijay Goel is of Virender Sehwag who has over the past carved a niche for himself with his witty wishes and remarks including banter with journalist Piers Morgan. But on Sunday as the Indian team won the T20 Blind World Cup, his tweet left some disappointed and questioned his usage of words.He tweeted, “Congratulations to our #OtherMenInBlue on winning the T20 World Cup for the Blind. They have lit up smiles for a billion people,” with some not appreciating his usage of the hashtag and term “Other Men in Blue”.

Congratulations to our #OtherMenInBlue on winning the T20 World Cup for the Blind. They have lit up smiles for a billion people. pic.twitter.com/sEZiz2mXxU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 12 February 2017

@virendersehwag You are disrespecting them by calling them OTHER MEN IN BLUE…they are also MEN IN BLUE — ACHIN MADAN (@achin_madan) 12 February 2017

@virendersehwag paaji why other, it is our men in blue 👍🏻👍🏻 — ajayreddy (@Aj2109) 12 February 2017

No they are not the other men in blue but just #GreaterMenInBlue http://t.co/XRfa1stLav — 🇮🇳pramil🇮🇳 (@DeeepFriedLife) 12 February 2017

