India start campaign with a win in ICC Women’s World Cup qualifier

India opened their campaign at the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, which commenced on Tuesday, in style as they produced a collective batting performance to thrash Sri Lanka by 114 runs Colombo.

India piled up runs after electing to bat on a good batting pitch and put up a total of 259 for four. In reply, Sri Lanka could managed just 145 for eight in 50 overs in a Group A match at the P. Sara Stadium.

The Indian eves put behind their six-wicket loss to South Africa in a warm-up game and scored a comprehensive victory, riding on superb show by Devika Vaidya, who top scored with 89 and opener Deepti Sharma (54), before skipper Mithali Raj also chipped in with an unbeaten 70.

After getting off to a slow start, reaching 11 for one in seven overs, the left-handed pair of Devika and Deepti took control and put India on the road to a big score.

The two 19-year-olds added 123 runs together for the second wicket.

Vaidya, whose knock consisted of 11 fours and came off 103 balls in only her second ODI, was declared the player of the match. Deepti smashed four boundaries and a six during her 96-ball innings.

Mithali then played herself in and knocked up an unbeaten 70 off 62 deliveries for her 41st ODI fifty.

For Sri Lanka, Hasini Perera (34) and Chamari Athapaththu (30) were the only ones to get notable scores.

“It’s always good to start with a win. We had started slowly in the match but Devika and Deepti put up a useful partnership to help increase the run rate. It was a good pitch to bat on and we enjoyed batting out there,” said Mithali.

In other matches, South Africa beat Pakistan by 63 runs at Nondescripts Cricket Club, while Bangladesh beat Papua New Guinea by 118 runs at Colombo Cricket Club and Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 119 runs at Mercantile Cricket Association.

Brief scores: India: 259 for 4 in 50 overs (Devika Vaidya 89, Mithali Raj 70, Deepti Sharma 54; Udeshika Prabodhani 2/56). Sri Lanka: 145 for 8 in 50 overs (Hasini Perera 34, Chamara Athapaththu 30).