India vs England: Virat Kohli named captain; Yuvraj Singh returns, Rishabh Pant gets maiden call-up

Virat Kohli (R) will lead the Indian team in both ODIs and T20Is against England. (Source: Express file) Virat Kohli (R) will lead the Indian team in both ODIs and T20Is against England. (Source: Express file)

The India selectors on Friday picked the national squad for the upcoming one-day and T20 international squads against England with the first ODI of the three-match series beginning from January 15. Virat Kohli was named the captain of the Indian team for both ODIs and T20Is. MS Dhoni, who stepped down as the India captain from both ODIs and T20Is on Monday, was retained in the squad as a wicket-keeper batsman. This is India’s first series after Dhoni stepped down the captain.

The selectors brought back veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh for both ODIs and T20Is while another batsman, Suresh Raina returned to the T20I squad. Ashish Nehra also returned to the T20I squad.

Rishabh Pant was handed his maiden call-up for the India T20I squad while Mandeep Singh and Yuzvender Chahal were also included in the same squad.

Ajinkya Rahane lost his spot in the T20I squad of India while he was named in the ODI squad. He had suffered an injury during the England Test series and missed the fifth Test in Chennai. In the ODI squad, Kedar Jadhav was included while Amit Mishra and Manish Pandey were also retained.

Out-of-form opening batsman Shikahr Dhawan was retained in the ODI squad but lost his place in the T20I squad. He was also picked for the first warm-up tie against England.

Injured off-spinner Jayant Yadav was left out of the ODI squad. Mandeep Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni and Axar Patel were also dropped from the squad.

Rohit Sharma was not picked as he is in a rehab period after his surgery which also forced him out of the England Test series as well.

The selectors also named the squad for the two warm-up ties against England. Dhoni will captain the team in the first tie while Rahane will captain the team in the second tie.

Ambati Rayudu, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma and Siddarth Kaul were named in the squad for only the first tie.

Team for 1st warm-up tie: Shikhar Dhawan, Mandeep Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (capt), Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvender Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Mohit Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Team for 2nd warm-up tie: Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Suresh Raina, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Sheldon Jackson, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Parvez Rasool, Vinay Kumar, Pradeep Sangwan, Ashok Dinda

ODI Team: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

T20I team: Virat Kohli (capt), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Mandeep Singh, KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra

