India vs Sri Lanka: India spin a web, Sri Lanka fall for it

The spinner shared a total of seven wickets among themselves. (Source: PTI) The spinner shared a total of seven wickets among themselves. (Source: PTI)

Four balls after he had gorgeously punched Ravichandran Ashwin through cover point, Niroshan Dickwella had a sudden rush of blood. He stormed out of the crease, envisioning to dump Ravindra Jadeja somewhere into the sprawling Nagpur-Wardha highway.

The immediate consequence was a feeble miscue that nestled into the cupped palms of Ishant Sharma. The larger consequence was Sri Lanka crumbling from 4/160 to 205 all out, squandering thus the benefit of batting first on this excessively dry surface that might crack with more exposure to the sun. The benignity of the surface made Dickwella’s dismissal, as well as those of his peers including Chandimal, look incomprehensibly silly. The latter attempted a hideous reverse sweep and lost his balance, Lahiru Thirimanne a horrendous sweep of the conventional type and Sadeera Samarawickrama an over-ambitious cover drive. It was as though they were intent on not letting the teasing Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja go rewardless.

Neither of them produced magic, but it was as unspectacularly terrific as the pair had bowled on a deterring first-day pitch in recent times. Apart from sufficient bounce, there was nothing for them to harness, neither bite nor kick off the surface. Or drift-colluding crosswind blowing across, which the massive stands prevented. It was, in the conventional sense, about drying up the runs, piling on the pressure and frustrating the batsmen into doing something imprudent. Or when you think inversely, exactly the way a skipper wants his spinners to bowl on surfaces abroad, where they will have little to bargain from the surface apart from bounce, but where their nuance, tact, tricks and discipline become priceless.

So even if Virat Kohli might not have got the green-top he had wished, he got his spinners to deliver the sort of performances expected out of them overseas. In an entirely different context, Kohli had mentioned that he would pick the spinner based on the opponent’s combination and the angles they probe. “When you play on tracks which don’t turn and bounce, it’s very important to understand if the left-arm spinner is bowling to five right-handers or the off-spinner is bowling to four left-handers. Just because of the angle of the ball coming in makes so much difference against a spinner,” he had said a day before this Test.

The angles

The spinners’ angles did make a lot of difference on Friday. Jadeja would often go wide off the crease to the right-handers and get a tantalising drift into them. Naturally, the batsman’s eyes follows the drift, but subconsciously he is unsure whether the ball would hold its line or spin away. Then there is the deadly skidder that shoots onto the pads. The ensuing confusion gnaws at his mind. Angelo Mathews and Dilruwan Perera would volunteer their testimonials to this facet of his. Gripped with fear, they were uncertain in committing fully to either feet, often playing from the crease, the feet being nowhere but hard hands reaching out.

Likewise, Ashwin adeptly mixed his angle, length, trajectory and release point, especially against Dimuth Karunaratne, who he harassed throughout his 211-minute crawl. Then when the left-hander, who had earlier in the Sri Lanka series too had confessed his uncertainty in deciphering Ashwin’s wrong’un, tried to negate the angle by opening up his stance. Ashwin responded with an off-break that spun across and squared him up — subtle suggestions that the surface would in due course get harder for batting —and then immediately slipped in a quickish wrong’un, which went with the angle, that crashed onto his pads, which replays showed would’ve marginally missed the stumps.

He didn’t mind bowling around the wicket to the right-hander either — an extreme measure for him these days — and it indeed purchased the prized scalp of Chandimal, Sri Lanka’s last beam of hope. It clearly showed the spinners have traversed a long away after their last Nagpur visit, when it seemed they just needed to land the ball to skin through the South Africans. If that surface somehow spun a notion about their conditions-reliance, this one redeemed them of the stigma.

Importantly, they didn’t plunge into the common pitfall of trying too hard on this surface, in pursuit of the magic ball. They were not waiting for the strip to change the colours or wait for a piece of pitch to crack open. They were, as Jadeja later admitted, “trying to support the pacers”, exactly the roles that would be deputed to them in South Africa. “I think Ashwin and me were trying to bowl in good areas, try and restrict them and not to gift-wrap them easy boundaries. So we were just doing supporting role as fast bowler was doing well in first session,” he said.

The frequent shuffling of angles, he said, was due to the strip’s absolute serenity. “If there is nothing in the wicket for spinners, then it’s good to try something different. Over the wicket or around the wicket, just try and create chance. It doesn’t matter if you are bowling over the wicket or round the wicket. If there’s nothing in the wicket, I think it’s a good idea to try something different,” he elaborated.

In the end, they consigned the seamers to supporting roles—between them, the spinners bowled 49 of the 79 overs and whittled out seven of their wickets.

Likewise, the Test afforded Kohli the opportunity to veer away from his usual five-specialists-bowler template. So he sacrificed an extra bowler for Rohit Sharma, as on excessively seaming surfaces, it makes sound wisdom to play with six batsmen than an extra bowler. The absence of an extra bowler didn’t matter, despite the pitch’s blandness. An alternative view is that the pitch was made thus so that the spinners get into the mindset of bowling in South Africa, just as the Kolkata one was to reboot the seamers’ thought processes.

