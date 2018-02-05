India replace South Africa as top-ranked ODI side

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli took India to 9-wicket win. (Source: BCCI) Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli took India to 9-wicket win. (Source: BCCI)

India temporarily moved into top spot of ICC ODI rankings after the comprehensive win over South Africa at Centurion on Sunday. Both India and South Africa had 120 points before the start of the series but Virat Kohli-captained side were ahead on decimal points. That lead became even stronger after the win in Centurion by nine wickets.

The maths before start of the series suggested India could go top with a 4-2 series win or better; South Africa needed to win the series comprehensively or at least draw the series. But the current complexion of the series plays into India’s hands to add the ODI top ranking to the Test mace. At the same time, India have a chance to go top in the T20 rankings too – should a comprehesive win follow in the shortest format.

In the ODI team rankings, World champions Australia meanwhile, had dropped two places to fifth, while ICC Champions Trophy winners Pakistan are expected to drop to sixth following an action-packed January of white ball cricket, which saw 17 ODIs being played between seven sides in Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

With Australia slipping in the rankings owing to a 4-1 spanking by England, the Eoin Morgan captained side have been rewarded with a jump to third place. Also making merry are New Zealand who had a strong showing at home to West Indies followed by Pakistan.

