Top News

India-South Africa Test rubber named ‘Freedom Series’

The upcoming three-Test series between India and hosts South Africa has been named as Freedom Series.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: December 22, 2017 9:26 pm
All the previous bilateral tours between India and South Africa were called the Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela series. (Express Photo)
Top News

The upcoming three-Test series between India and hosts South Africa has been named as “Freedom Series.” “This tour was originally labelled the Friendship Series – it was South Africa’s way of reciprocating India’s efforts in ending the country’s sporting isolation in 1991.

“India had been among the principal opponents of apartheid. The Freedom Series was felt by both nations to be a be more fitting name in recognition of South Africa’s and India’s shared history of winning freedom through non-violence, not to mention their shared love of cricket!” said a media release issued by Cricket South Africa.

A specially designed Freedom Series Trophy Podium will also commemorate the landmark series and will be unveiled in a special ceremony ahead of the first Test, commencing in Cape Town on January 5, 2018.

The last two Tests are scheduled to be played at Centurion (from January 13) and Johannesburg (from January 24).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

Virat Kohli close but Joe Root, Kane Williamson are nowhere near Steve Smith 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table