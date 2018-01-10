Top News
Indian team should consider six batsmen-four bowlers strategy, says Virender Sehwag

All eyes will be on how the Indian team sets up for the second Test against South Africa in Centurion having lost the opener by 72 runs in Cape Town.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the first Test against South Africa Virender Sehwag believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have to bat strongly against South Africa. (Source: Reuters)
India did not get the best of starts in their tour of South Africa as they went down by 72 runs in the opening Test at Cape Town. Tasked with chasing 208 runs for the win, India batting order failed for a second time in the Test to hand South Africa a 1-0 advantage in the three Test match series. Former India captain Virender Sehwag believes India should consider bringing in Ajinkya Rahane into the squad while questioning how important R Ashwin will be for the second Test in Centurion.

“As of now, it looks like only 30 percent chance is there of making a comeback. It is going to be very tough from now on. Also the Indian team management should look whether conditions at the Centurion warrant a place for Ravichandran Ashwin,” Sehwag said on India TV. “India can go in with an extra batsman in Ajinkya Rahane. They should also try to go in with four specialist bowlers. If India want to win, Virat and Rohit will need to play a big role.”

Sehwag, who hit a hundred on debut in Bloemfontein back in 2001, also had advice for the Indian team on how to take on the potent South Africa bowling attack where Vernon Philander took nine wickets in the match while Kagiso Rabada returned with a fifer.

“Don’t fiddle with deliveries outside the off-stump will be my advise to the batsmen. Play as straight as possible. Your ‘go to’ shots should be straight drive and flick. Get prepared to be hurt by some short stuff. Rather than trying to fend off short balls, get prepared to take blows on your body,” was Sehwag’s advise. “The tennis ball bounce in South Africa means that it will be very difficult for any batsman to get bowled. So one needs to stay positive and try to score runs at the rate of at least three runs per over,” he concluded.

