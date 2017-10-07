India should win the T20 series comfortably, says Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha has said that the Indian team should be able to win the T20 series Wriddhiman Saha has said that the Indian team should be able to win the T20 series

India’s wicketkeeper in Tests, Wriddhiman Saha has said that the men in blue should win the T20 series in a comfortable manner after putting up a dominating performance in the ODI series. Saha also wondered as to how the Aussies managed to win even one match after hosts dominated the ODI series and thumped the visitors, 4-1.

” India should win comfortably. I wonder how Australia even managed to win one match in the ODI series, as it was a story of India’s complete dominance. You can not predict T20 series. Still, the way the two teams are playing only suggests that India have the obvious edge to lift another Trophy.”, Saha said in an interview with Sportswallah.

Commenting on Australia’s troublesome record against spin attacks, Saha said, “Actually, Australian batsmen panic against quality spin attack. It’s not that only Kuldeep has disturbed them, they suffer against any world class spinner. I would not comment on their technical aspects, but they come under mental stress while facing a spinner, thus making it easier for a spinner to dominate.”

Meanwhile, on the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, Saha said that he is not looking too much into the future and is focused on the Ranji Trophy. “To be very honest, I am not thinking about the Test series against Sri Lanka. Rather, I am concentrating on the Services match that we are going to play from tomorrow. It’s been 27 long years that Bengal can not lift the trophy. I have been playing for Bengal for last 10 years but never had the taste of becoming the Ranji Champion. So I am concentrating on this tournament only. I am not thinking about SriLanka series.

