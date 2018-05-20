Follow Us:
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
India should become sports-playing nation, says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday said that India is a sports-loving nation but the country should transform itself into a sports playing nation.

By: PTI | Published: May 20, 2018 8:31:01 pm
tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar said India need to transform into a sports playing nation.
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday said that India is a sports-loving nation but the country should transform itself into a sports playing nation.

“I always mention that India should become a sports-playing nation. We are a sports-loving nation but we need that transformation where we start playing. Healthy competition is always good,” Tendulkar said after inaugurating the SMAAASH centre at Seawoods Grand Central Mall.

“Physical fitness and mental fitness combined together, makes a healthy man. I remember when I was a kid, my grandmother telling me health is wealth,” the master blaster added.

Later, while addressing the huge-number of crowd at the mall, the legendary batsman appealed them to adopt a sport and play in on a regular basis.

“It feels like to be back in the stadium,” Tendulkar said with the crowds chanting “Sachin-Sachin”.

“To lead an active lifestyle is really important. I just want to tell you that adopt some or the other sport and play regularly. It is going to keep you fit and healthy. Fit and healthy India will have more reasons to smile,” Tendulkar signed off.

