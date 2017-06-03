India settle for 2-2 draw against Germany in hockey tournament

India next play Belgium on Monday. India next play Belgium on Monday.

Inspired by a splendid performance from Sardar Singh, the Indian men’s hockey team drew 2-2 with Germany in the three-nation Invitational tournament. India had to come from behind in the match to earn the draw in Dusseldorf.

Germany took the lead in the 13th minute through Niklas Wellen but India were brought level by Mandeep Singh in the 45th minute. India scored their second goal in the same minute through Sardar to take the lead. But, it was not over yet as Tobias Hauke scored in the 52nd minute to help the home team draw the match.

In a thrilling contest, both teams showed a lot of energy and attacking mindset and stepped on the pedal right from the start. In the end, it was a closely contested match that ended in a draw.

Attacking hockey from both teams meant that the goalkeepers had a busy day out there. Indian goalkeeper Vikas was the more busy of two as he was tested as early as the fourth minute when Germany earned a penalty corner.

India countered in the 12th minute when SV Sunil and Ramandeep Singh created a good play inside the circle but Raman’s deflection went wide.

In the second quarter, Wellen could have doubled Germany’s lead when he got an open goal but he sent it over the post. Similar was the fate for India as Ramandeep’s deflection went wide as well.

The third quarter India increased the pressure on Germany with constant attacks and got success in the 45th minute with a Mandeep strike. And then Sardar with a magic of his own. He dribbled past defenders and took a shot at the goal.

The lead ended when Hauke equalisied eight minutes before end of time. Germany could have got the minute as they attacked the Indian goal but India’s reserve goalkeeper Akash Chitke made stunning saves.

