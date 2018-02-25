India retain ICC Test Championship Mace, pocket cash prize of $1 million

Virat Kohli first won the Test Championship Mace in October 2016. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli first won the Test Championship Mace in October 2016. (Source: BCCI)

India captain Virat Kohli retained the ICC Test Championship Mace after his side held on to the top spot of the ICC Test Team Rankings. The mace was presented by ICC Cricket Hall of Famers, Sunil Gavaskar and Graeme Pollock once the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa came to an end. Along with it team India also pocketed a prize money of 1 million dollars.

After receiving the mace, Virat Kohli expressed delight and said, “Having received it twice in a row is a special feeling.” Crediting the team-management he said, “The support staff have done all the hard work. We are looking forward to tours to England and Australia.”

“I’d say we are still 80% (as a Test unit). When we are able to achieve what we want to in the two tours, we’ll be more content. But our 80% is also exciting. To be a world class side, you have to be 100%, “he concluded by saying.

Earlier, India had safeguarded their numero uno spot after beating South Africa at Johannesburg last month. This effectively meant that no other Test team could eclipse their tally of 121 points before the cut-off date of April 3. This is the fourth occasion where India have secured the prestigious mace. They had previously won it in 2010 and 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Virat Kohli later reclaimed it in October 2016 before laying his hands on it once again on Saturday at Cape Town.

